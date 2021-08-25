Alleging corruption in Uttar Pradesh govt, AAP to hold protest today

Claiming to highlight corruption in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage protests across the state on Wednesday. The "Matka Phodo" campaign will be held across Uttar Pradesh over corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the party said.

It will highlight "corruption of thousands of crores" done by Uttar Pradesh government, AAP leader Neeraj Judaun said on Tuesday.

"The 'Matka Phodo' demonstration is being organised across the state on the call of party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to highlight the corruption of thousands of crores in the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state government," added another party leader Sanjeev Nigam.

However, the local BJP unit dubbed the AAP's allegations as devoid of any substance and a bid to create "sensation".

"The AAP is only engaging in 'hawabaazi' (loose talk) and raking up a non-issue as they have no actual issue against the government," BJP spokesperson Tanmay Shankar told news agency PTI.

The AAP has announced a similar protest in Delhi also "to free the city's municipal corporation from BJP".

"Time's Up for BJP!! Mega Campaign against BJP's MCD Launched. "Your MLA at your doorstep" campaign from 1/09/21 to 30/09/21. 2500 meetings to be held by AAP MLAs across Delhi. All 272 wards to be covered to expose BJP's Corruption+Failure. BJP will be thrown out of MCD soon!" AAP tweeted form its official handle on Tuesday.

Time's Up for BJP‼️



➡️Mega Campaign against BJP's MCD Launched



➡️"आपके विधायक, आपके द्वार" अभियान from 1/09/21 to 30/09/21



➡️2500 meetings to be held by AAP MLAs across Delhi



➡️All 272 wards to be covered to expose BJP's Corruption+Failure



BJP will be thrown out of MCD soon! pic.twitter.com/8shuB0JQiG — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) August 24, 2021





The AAP earlier this month accused Uttar Pradesh's minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh of giving contract worth crores of rupees to a rejected company and procuring water supply at 40 per cent higher rate than standard tender.