Alliance Air resumes flight operations two days after pilots’ strike

Alliance Air has resumed its flights operations two days after its pilots did not report to work resulting in major delays and disruptions, the airline said in its latest statement.

“We are now pleased to inform that the operations have normalised and flights are operating as per schedule”, the statement read.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience to our valued passengers in last two days”, it added.

The airline had on Tuesday night issued show cause notices to its pilots for not reporting to work on two consecutive days that resulted in major flight disruptions, two officials aware of the matter said.

“Pilots had gone on strike on Monday that continued on Tuesday too, affecting flight operations,” an airline official said.

Alliance Air operates 130 flights every day with a pilot strength of 200.

“They were protesting non restoration of salaries to pre Covid levels and non-payment of allowances. This resulted in affecting around 70 flights on Tuesday,” he added.

An official in the know of the matter said that the pilots who have been served the show cause notices have been asked to report to work within 24 hours.

A section of pilots have gone on strike without issuing a notice to the airline.

A statement issued by the airline on Monday had read, ‘The unforeseen disruption in logistic chain is directly impacting the timely availability of spares in the industry restricting the airline to fly the aircraft due safety reasons combined with a section of dissatisfied pilots who en masse reported sick without giving any prior intimation, resulted in cancellation of flight operation on 24 routes.’

The airline had said that this action on part of the cockpit crew caused inconvenience to the travelling public, brought disrespect to the airline, and resulted in revenue loss.

However, officials on Tuesday said that even though the pilots have been asked to join work within 24 hours, flight operations may remain affected on Wednesday as well.

