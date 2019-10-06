e-paper
Allies BJP, JD(U) trade barbs over Patna deluge

The matter came to head after Union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Friday blamed chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for the worst waterlogging in Patna after last week’s heavy rainfall.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Seven days of waterlogging in Patna has once again brought the internal rumblings of the NDA in Bihar on the surface, with leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD (U) crossing swords over the catastrophe.

“The government should take action against guilty officials. If there was a prediction, forecast and warning by the IMD and weather department office, why didn’t the officials take any precautionary measures?” he asked.

Shyam Rajak, a JD (U) leader and minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, in turn targeted one o f the senior-most leaders of the BJP, Sushil Kumar Modi.

“Sushil Modi was more concerned about Rajendra Nagar and barring giving statements, he has done nothing for any other area,” he said.

India News