Home / India News / Allow discussion on LAC, says Opposition in Parliament; walks out again

Allow discussion on LAC, says Opposition in Parliament; walks out again

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 01:01 PM IST

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the walkout after being denied the discussion.

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi onTuesday (PTI)
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi onTuesday (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Wednesday walked out of Parliament to protest the government’s refusal to discuss the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinese armed forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the walkout after being denied the discussion. In the Rajya Sabha, the leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the walkout.

The protests came after leaders of 17 opposition parties at their strategy meeting convened by Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to relentlessly continue their demand for a discussion. The Opposition demand for a discussion and clarifications after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in the House was not accepted.

In the House, Kharge said the Opposition wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment on Indian territory, and that they stand by the Army and the country. But Deputy Chairman Harivansh said there was no notice before the Chair and a debate cannot be allowed on the issue.

Kharge fronted the opposition demand for a discussion on Tuesday too, demanding that the issue be taken up under Rule 267, suspending the business for the day.

“Our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a mute spectator. The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well known, but China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh,” Kharge told the Upper House on Tuesday.

He said that despite a demand to ensure status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate Indian territory. “China has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated June 20 2020, saying that no one has entered into our territory...” he said.

After Singh made a statement in the House on Tuesday, deputy chairman Harivansh said there is no precedence of allowing a discussion after the minister’s statement. The opposition, however, walked out.

Speaking to media persons outside Parliament, Kharge said his party stood united with the armed forces but seeks answers from the government. “The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation,” he said.

He said there was “no point” sitting inside the House if the government refuses to give any clarifications.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the deputy chairman cited various precedents, but overlooked the discussion that took place in Parliament in 1962 over the India-China war. “This government lives in brazen denial of the Indo-China conflict,” Jha said

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out