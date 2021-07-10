'Allow tourists but...' Govt's adviser has a suggestion to tackle revenge travellers

Public health expert and a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Dr Matthew Varghese said people have been fed up staying indoors during the lockdown and hence the tourist spots are getting crowded. Offering a way out of this situation, the doctor said it will not be right to completely restrict them, but such congregations should take place in the open, and once they return, they must have to maintain social distancing. "We should be prepared for various variants and have to be careful. The length and the extend of carefulness is important," Dr Mathew told news agency ANI.

As tourists spots have started opening up, visitors are thronging these places without adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The issue was even raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with his revamped council of ministers on Thursday, where PM Modi mentioned that the photos and videos of these crowded places should instil fear.

The Union health ministry has been reiterating that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over. This is when utmost care should be taken as the case trajectory is declining in the maximum areas of the country.

Photos and videos of the crowd from Manali, Mussoorie's Kempty Falls have gone viral on social media sending shockwaves to the local administrations which are now bringing back restrictions at a local level. RT-PCR will be mandatory for Mussoorie-bound tourists while Uttarakhand has capped hotel occupancy at 50 per cent.

Threats of the third wave

The shocking instances of crowding come when 66 districts of the country are reporting more than 10% test positivity rate, and experts have said that the third wave of Covid-19 is almost "inevitable", though it may not be as severe as the 2nd wave.

The health ministry has flagged that the risk does not stop at crowding only as these people, if infected, will spread the infection to many when they come back to their cities and towns from these tourists places.

Why open space

As Dr Matthew has said crowding at open space has lesser risk than in an enclosed space. This is because the SARS-COV-2 virus gets dispersed in a well-ventilated place.