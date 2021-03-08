All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport
- AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
An all-women team took charge of air traffic control (ATC) operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport marking the International Women’s Day on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
The Airports Authority of India chairperson Anuj Aggarwal extended his greetings to all the women in the aviation industry as he pointed to increased employment opportunities for them. “In the last four to years, we have increased women's representation by 25-30%,” Aggarwal told ANI and added that more than 20% of women are providing airport navigation service (ANS) at the Delhi airport.
In a video tweeted by AAI, the chairman said, "We believe that #equalopportunity be given to all genders. We are working towards making #AAI an organization that counts women #NoLess and therefore entrust them with leadership positions. I convey my gratitude & best wishes to all colleagues on #WomensDay.”
It tweeted another video. “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation. #AAI takes pride in their determination & wishes them a very #HappyInternationalWomensDay #IWD2021,” it said.
Shilpam Ratan, ATC manager at Delhi airport, reflected on the complexities involved in the job and the hard work the female employees are putting in. “It's a great experience working with the women’s team at IGI Airport tower. It's a stressful job where you've to take many quick decisions. Many facilities provided to us keeping in mind that females are working equally hard as the men,” she told ANI.
She added that air traffic was gradually increasing post the lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “All the women are handling the traffic very well. This is a male-dominated job. However, I believe that women are equally capable of handling such stressful air traffic monitoring job," she said adding the job, which is very challenging, will soon become female-dominated.
IN Murthy, member (ANS) at IGI airport also congratulated women officers and staff of AAI for their achievements and hailed their “immense contribution to the stupendous growth of our esteemed organisation.” “Today all women ATCOs are controlling the operations at the Control Tower of IGI Airport and some other airports. I have visited IGI Airport today to personally congratulate them on this occasion," he told ANI.
