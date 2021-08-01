Already met party leadership on Saturday night, says Babul Supriyo, 'Theatrics', says Dilip Ghosh

Creating a flutter in West Bengal BJP by announcing his resignation on Facebook, former Union minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said after the announcement on his social media account he met the top leadership of the party on Saturday night in Delhi. "I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I make a decision. I have already met the top leadership of my party last night but only time will tell what is going to be my future move," the Asansol MP told a television channel, news agency PTI reported. Babul Supriyo met JP Nadda at around midnight on Saturday, the news agency said, citing sources.

As Babul Supriyo has not yet tendered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker and only made announcements on social media, questions are being raised over his actual intention, while BJP insiders have said Babul Supriyo is still with the party.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, whom Babul Supriyo slammed in his Facebook post for doubting his resignation announcement, said, "The more my name is taken by people who want to be in news through theatrics, the more I become aware they tend to seek importance by doing that." He is still in the BJP, "as far as my knowledge", Ghosh said.

Bengal BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said the party needs Babul and that the senior leaders of the party will try to convince him. "Supriyo is an independent person. He left his banking job to be a singer and then eventually joined politics. There must be something going on in his mind. He had met some senior leaders in the party and discussed his issues with them. The senior leaders will talk to him," Sarkar said.

After Saturday's social media announcement, Babul Supriyo clarified that he won't be joining any party. He said he wants to continue working for Asansol and for that he does not need to be a minister or an MP. He has also made it clear that his disagreement with Dilip Ghosh and his removal from the Union cabinet are some of the factors that have driven him to take the decision.

(With agency inputs)