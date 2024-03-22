Altercation between two groups at AMU over Holi celebrations, security tightened

Security was tightened at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Thursday after an altercation between two groups of students over Holi celebrations, PTI reported, citing the police. A view of an entrance to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Aligarh.(Reuters)

The incident took place near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering compound late in the afternoon when some youngsters were celebrating Holi with colours which was objected to by some others.

Officials said that senior police officers and university officers rushed to the spot to defuse the situation.

A complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station by Adit Partap Singh, a postgraduate student at AMU later in the evening, according to PTI.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that he was assaulted and named 10 students who have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

AMU Proctor Mohd. Waseem Ali said there is "complete freedom" to celebrate all festivals on the campus and Holi was celebrated every year at the hostels by students of all communities.

He, whoever, said that Singh sought permission to hold a special Holi function at the athletics stadium which was denied.

"No permission was however required for any informal celebration in the traditional manner. This year too, students were celebrating traditionally," the proctor said, according to ANI.

He added that on Thursday Singh again sought to hold the Holi function at the stadium and was strongly advised against it.

He, however, did not heed this directive and instead set out for the stadium near the engineering college, Ali said. Shortly later, the scuffle broke out at the spot when other students objected to this, he added.

Superintendent of Police (City) MS Pathak said that the police arrived at the university immediately after receiving information. No one was injured in the clash, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)