Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:37 IST

The gang rape of a Dalit woman in front of her husband in Thanagazi in Alwar on April 26, 2019, when the couple was going on a motorcycle for shopping, generated political heat during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and also led to an important decision in Rajasthan.

It was after this case that the state government announced that a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) in every district would monitor cases related to violence against women, and said FIRs could be lodged in the offices of superintendents of police (SP) if police stations did not register them.

The Ashok Gehlot government had faced flak for the delay in the registration of FIR in the Thanagazi case because the local police station did not lodge the case for five days. It took them another five days to arrest the accused.

According to the family of the gang rape survivor, the woman went to the Alwar SP’s office with a complaint on April 30, 2019, after the local police station did not entertain her. The FIR was registered on May 2, 2019. The arrests took place on May 7, 2019.

The family said video of the sexual violence began circulating on May 4, 2019, but police swung into action only on May 7. The family said the local police told them they would be able to act on the case only after the Lok Sabha election.

Alwar went to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the general election last year.

The Rajasthan government also came under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati during the election campaign, forcing the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit the family on May 11, 2019, with Gehlot and the then PCC chief Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot announced a government job to the survivor and compensation to the family. The survivor became a police constable on June 26, 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kirodi Lal Meena courted arrest to demand resignation of the chief minister and action against Alwar superintendent of police and Thanagazi SHO.

The Gehlot government ordered police and administrative inquiry against the police officers of the district over their alleged laxity. The then Alwar SP Rajeev Pachar was removed and Thanagazi SHO Sardar Singh was suspended on May 7.

The police took the case under the ‘case officer’ scheme, a special programme of Rajasthan police to monitor prosecution to take it to its logical conclusion.

On June 7 last year, the state government ordered FIR against the SHO under section 166A(C) of the IPC, which covers a public servant failing to record any information given to him in relation to cognizable offence. Circle officer Jagmohan Sharma was transferred out of the district after presenting the charge sheet. Other staff of the police station was sent out of Jaipur police range.

The administrative inquiry by Jaipur divisional commissioner KC Verma held Pachar guilty of negligence as he did not visit the spot within 24 hours of the incident after a police inquiry had given him a clean chit.