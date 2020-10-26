e-paper
Alwar wine shop employee's charred body found in freezer

Alwar wine shop employee’s charred body found in freezer

The family members alleged that the victim was set on fire by the owners of the wine shop. However, police said the preliminary probe doesn’t support the claims.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The family said that on Saturday, the owners came to their house at 4 pm and Kishor left with him never to return.
The family said that on Saturday, the owners came to their house at 4 pm and Kishor left with him never to return. (Getty Images. Representative image)
         

The charred body of a 23-year-old man was found from a wine shop’s deep freezer in Kumpur village of Alwar district on Sunday, police said.

The family members alleged that the victim was set on fire by the owners of the wine shop. However, police said the preliminary probe doesn’t support the claims.

According to a first information report (FIR) lodged by the family members, Kamal Kishor used to work as a salesman at a wine shop owned by Rakesh Yadav and Subhash Chand. They claimed Kishor had not been paid for the last five months.

The family said that on Saturday, the owners came to their house at 4 pm and Kishor left with him never to return. Around noon on Sunday, locals discovered that a container of the wine shop located behind it had caught fire. They informed the police and after the fire was put out, Kishor’s badly burnt body was found inside a deep freezer inside the container. There was no power connection in the container and the freezer was cooled by staking ice.

“The deep freezer inside the container was for storing liquor. One of the owners has been down with dengue for the last few days and is undergoing treatment. Preliminary probe doesn’t hint at murder. However, we are yet to reach any conclusion. We are probing how the fire took place,” said Ram Moorty Joshi, superintendent of police, Bhiwadi.

Further investigation is on.

