Always hopeful, numbers are `encouraging': Sule on INDIA's prospects of forming govt

Pune, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said the INDIA bloc has decided to 'wait and watch' as the BJP is set to form the next government, but there is always hope as the Opposition alliance's tally of seats in the new Lok Sabha is "encouraging". Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth time, was speaking to reporters here as she visited the city for the first time after the poll victory. Asked if there were any chances of the Opposition alliance forming the government, she said, "We are always hopeful and the numbers are very encouraging." Earlier, speaking at her office in Market Yard area, Sule, who attended the INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, said the alliance decided to adopt 'wait and watch' policy as it does not have the "magic figure" . The President has invited the single largest party, BJP, to form the government as per the norms but the INDIA alliance was also "prepared", she added. Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's wife by more than 1.5 lakh votes, also said that the state's voters rejected "ICE" and their repression, and it was the real strength of the state. The Opposition had accused the previous Narendra Modi government of misusing central agencies to harass its opponents. Voters rejected inflation and unemployment while underscoring that the country will be run within the framework of the Constitution, Sule further said. "I am thankful to my party workers and the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for this victory. This victory is their collective success," the fourth-time MP said. The elections were held amid challenges in Maharashtra such as drought, water scarcity, inflation, unemployment and corruption, and after the victory, the "collective responsibility" has increased, she said. A huge garland was offered to Sule as she reached her office. NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap and party workers welcomed her amid the drumming of 'dhol-tasha'. She also garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark the anniversary of the 1674 coronation of the iconic ruler. A lot of "tu tu main main" took place in Maharashtra in the recent time, and everyone should follow the state's tradition of civilised politics, Sule remarked. Asked if Sunetra Pawar called to congratulate her, Sule said Sunetra was her elder sister-in-law. "I always have love and respect for her," she added. The election in Baramati was not a contest between two members of the Pawar family but a fight between NDA and INDIA alliances, she added. Asked if cousin Ajit Pawar called to congratulate her, Sule said she did not have her phone with her as she attended the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, and had no time to check even social media accounts. To the question what advice she would give to Ajit Pawar, she replied that as a "cultured Marathi girl," she believes advice should not be given to one's senior, rather, advice should be sought from them. Targeting the state Home Department headed by Devendra Fadnavis over last month's Porsche car crash in the city that killed two people, Sule alleged that attempts were made to suppress the case. "I will not make any personal remarks, but the way the case, be it the drug seizure or car accident, was mishandled, it was shameful," the NCP leader said. Speaking in Daund, where party workers accorded her another grand welcome, Sule highlighted the drought situation in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, and noted that there was severe scarcity of drinking water in Indapur, Purandar and Daund assembly segments. "For the next few days, we will focus on addressing these issues. Pawar saheb will also be visiting the affected areas. Rohit and I will be visiting some villages as well," she said. Inflation, unemployment and corruption have increased in Maharashtra, the NCP leader alleged. "Look at the central government data. Unemployment has risen. Many educated youths meet me, they are not getting jobs. Thirty to forty companies from the Hinjawadi IT park in Pune are relocating. Who is responsible for this? What is the government doing? Unfortunately, the government is busy breaking others' parties, families and distributing money during elections," she said. Maharashtra was once a "cultured" state, but the current government has tarnished its reputation, Sule claimed. Asked about state Congress president Nana Patole's statement that Congress should get a good deal in seat-sharing in the coming assembly polls, she said the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies have not yet started discussions. Talks will start in the next few days as Sharad Pawar had spoken to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, she added.

Always hopeful, numbers are `encouraging': Sule on INDIA's prospects of forming govt