Am not a politician, says Kangana: What transpired in her meeting with governor

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:06 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday amid the ongoing tussle between her and the Shiv Sena, which went a notch higher after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed the allegedly illegal portion of her Mumbai office on September 9.

BMC’s demolition drive was later stayed by Bombay High Court.

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, says he listened to her like his own daughter

Here is what transpired in the 45-minute meeting

* Kangana said she apprised the Governor about the situation — how she has been subjected to ‘injustice’ by the government

* Kangana said to the governor that she is being harassed for raising her voice. She doesn’t feel safe.

* “I am no politician. I have no connection with politics. I presented my thoughts as a commoner,” Kangana said after the meeting. Her comments come amid speculations that the actor might join politics.

* “I hope justice will be given to me. That will restore the faith in system,” Kangana said.

* “I started from scratch in this city. The city has given me so much. Suddenly, I am being subjected to such treatment,” the actor said.

* Kangana also thanked the Governor for listening to her as “a daughter”, the actor said.

Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel as she went to meet the governor. Before meeting the governor, the actor met Karni Sena leaders who visited her residence on Sunday.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed a press conference where he said the Maharashtra government will brave all political storms, without naming Kangana or mentioning the issue. Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government distanced itself from BMC’s action regarding Kangana’s office.