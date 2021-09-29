Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at Delhi residence amid Punjab crisis: Reports

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh reached Union home minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Wednesday, reports said. The reported meeting comes at a time when the Punjab crisis is at its peak with a few months left before the assembly election. Speculations were rife after Amarinder Singh arrived in the Capital on Tuesday evening but the Captain said he is in New Delhi to vacate Kapurthala House, his Delhi residence. He also said no political meeting was scheduled in Delhi.

Reports said that the meeting went on for around 45 minutes and his car is believed to have left Amit Shah's residence empty with Amarinder Singh might be travelling with Amit Shah at Shah's car, though the destination is not yet known.

Amarinder Singh's exit from the post of Punjab chief minister was not amicable as the former CM made no attempt to put a lid on his emotions and said that he felt humiliated, insulted by the Congress leadership. At the same time, he did mention that it was not time to hang his boots and hence all eyes are on Captain's next political move.

Reports said the meeting between Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah began at 6pm and it is a departure from the earlier meetings between Amarinder and Amit Shah, which used to take place at the office. The first meeting between Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah after Amarinder stepped down, which may or may not be just a courtesy visit, is taking place at the residence of Amit Shah.

Amarinder Singh's resignation put a stop to the Captain-Sidhu clash in Punjab Congress, though Sidhu's resignation from the post of the Punjab Congress on Tuesday against new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's portfolio allocation proves that the Congress is not likely to solve the Punjab riddle anytime soon. Amarinder Singh earlier said he would oppose Navjot Sidhu's candidature as a chief minister by fielding a strong candidate against him. Whether this plan of 'fielding a strong candidate' against Sidhu involves Captain joining any other party or floating a new party may become clear after the meeting.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he is looking to solve the situation in the state party unit by discussing the points of differences with Sidhu whom he has invited for a talk. Party is supreme and he has no ego or rigidity over those appointments, Channi said.

The Punjab crisis has also got veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal talking about the crisis in the party. Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, the G-23 leader said people who are supposedly close to the high command are leaving while others are standing by, without any specific reference to the ongoing Punjab crisis.