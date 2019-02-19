Amarinder Singh rebuts Imran Khan over terror attack, stings him with offer

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday challenged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that “it is the Naya Pakistan” under his government and if there is proof, he would act against those involved in acts of terrorism. Minutes after Imran Khan sought evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in Pulwama terror attack, Captain Amarinder Singh said the mastermind responsible for the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans is in Bahawalpur, a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

He also sought to know from Imran Khan about what action has been taken on the basis of the proof that India shared with Pakistan in connection with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which more than 160 people lost their lives 10 years ago. Ten Pakistani gunmen belonging to terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) infiltrated the city of Mumbai through sea route and attacked public places including a hospital.

“Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk,” Captain Singh wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Imran Khan denied that Pakistan was behind terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and claimed that India blamed the country “without any proof”. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

“If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you we will take action ─ not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan,” Imran Khan said.

“If someone is using Pakistan’s soil [to carry out terror attacks elsewhere], it is enmity with us. It is against our interests,” the Pakistan prime minister said.

Imran Khan’s statement follows India’s aggressive move against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. India has withdrawn the most favoured nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan in 1996. It was followed up by hiking tariff on imports from Pakistan by 200 per cent.

The ministry of external affairs has reached out to more than two dozen countries in a bid to ensure Pakistan’s isolation among global community over its continued support to terrorism.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:26 IST