Amarnath Yatra: Will explore feasibility of shrine’s live telecast, says J&K L-G

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:30 IST

Two days after flip-flopping on Amarnath pilgrimage decision, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday said that appropriate decision on organising the Yatra can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation in the wake of Covid-19.

He was talking to a delegation that met him at the Raj Bhavan here to discuss various issues concerning the conduct of yatras for the holy shrines of Baba Amarnath in Kashmir and Buddha Amarnath in Poonch.

Murmu observed that due to the pandemic, decision on organising the yatras can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation, as comprehensive planning and execution are involved in their conduct.

The delegation made several suggestions like curtailment of yatra duration, allowing specific age group devotees, preference for online yatra registration, commencement of Heli-yatra earlier, delay in on-foot yatra as per the prevailing situation, operationalisation of single route (Pahalgam route) etc.

They also suggested live telecast of pooja, upon which Murmu said a discussion had already been held on exploring this possibility. “The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatras. However, all these developments are subject to review,” he maintained.

The delegation comprised Pawan Kumar Kohli, Brig (retd) Suchet Singh, Leela Karan Sharma, Sudarshan Khajuria, Dr Goutam Mengi, Karan Singh Charak, Rajesh Gupta, Shakti Dutt Sharma and Abhishek Gupta.

On April 22 evening, Murmu had announced cancellation of the annual Amarnath yatra due to Covid-19 pandemic, but moments later recanted his decision.