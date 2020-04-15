Amendment to Factories Act to extend work hrs unlikely: Officials

india

A recommendation by senior civil servants to extend the work hours of employees at companies selling essential foods and groceries to reduce their staff requirement is unlikely to be implemented immediately, officials aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Government top brass, while accepting most of the suggestions by the empowered group of secretaries, is unlikely to consider amendments proposed to the Factories Act at this juncture because of multiple reasons.

The note of the secretaries, recommending 12-hour shifts in factories, said: “The additional 4 hours a day will be paid as overtime subject to an overtime limit of 24 hours per week...This would allow {factories} to run the majority of operations for 6 days with a reduction of close to 33% of people passing through the facility on a daily basis.”

Officials said the proposal hasn’t moved forward because the government wants to focus primarily on the rejuvenation of the agri and rural sector.

A senior official also added that the proposal is not under consideration as any move to amend the Factories Act when thousands of workers are stuck in heir homes because of the lockdown for the coronavirus disease and living through uncertain times will send a wrong political signal.

“The focus should be to give opportunities to as many workers as possible,” said the official.