American tourist found dead in Andaman island, 7 arrested

Seven people were arrested after an American tourist, identified as John Allen Chau was found dead last week in North Sentinel Island of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reports ANI.

The 27-year-old tourist had gone to the island with a local fisherman nearly five days back to interact with Sentinelese tribes, website Andaman Sheekha reported.

Chau reportedly hired a fishing dinghy from Chidiyatapu area and reached the island on November 16, from where he travelled in his own canoe, the website reported.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:31 IST