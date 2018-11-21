Today in New Delhi, India
American tourist found dead in Andaman island, 7 arrested

The 27-year-old tourist had gone to the island with a local fisherman nearly five days back to interact with Sentinelese tribes, website Andaman Sheekha reported.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2018 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Seven people were arrested after an American tourist, identified as John Allen Chau was found dead last week in North Sentinel Island of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.(HT File Photo/Representational Image)

Seven people were arrested after an American tourist, identified as John Allen Chau was found dead last week in North Sentinel Island of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reports ANI.

Chau reportedly hired a fishing dinghy from Chidiyatapu area and reached the island on November 16, from where he travelled in his own canoe, the website reported.

