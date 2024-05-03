Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma thanks Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi for fielding ‘small worker’

Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, expressed gratitude to party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for fielding him from the Gandhi family's stronghold. Congress candidate from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma with others at the party office at Gauriganj, in Amethi district. (PTI)

"I would like to thank Khargeji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji for giving a ‘chotte’ karyakarta (small worker) like me an opportunity to contest from a seat that is their family bastion. I will work hard. I have been working in this constituency for the last 40 years. I came here in 1987 as a Youth Congress member and from then I have been here. I started my career with Rajiv ji. In 1987, Rajiv ji brought me here. Then the circumstances were such that I stayed here. We made Sonia ji win from here, Rajiv ji win from here,” Kishori Lal Sharma said.

Speaking on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “ran away” from the seat, Sharma said that Gandhi was fighting for the whole nation.

“Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. He is fighting for the whole country. As far as votes are concerned, no one can predict anything. It all lies in the hands of the public. Also, I will be meeting with Priyanka Gandhi today,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi seat between 2004 and 2019.

Former prime minister and his father, Rajiv Gandhi was Amethi's MP between 1981 till his death.

Sonia Gandhi has also contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in 1999.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, speaking on Sharma's candidature, said he has served Amethi for over 40 years.

"Our family has had a long association with Kishori Lal Sharma. He has always been dedicated to serving the people of Amethi and Raebareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself. Today it is a matter of joy that the Congress Party has made Kishori Lal a candidate from Amethi," she said.