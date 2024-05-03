Rahul Gandhi likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely file his Lok Sabha elections' nomination documents from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, the family pocket borough vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Shimoga, Karnataka. (PTI)

The Congress hasn't yet announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli. The last date for the filing of nomination papers for the two constituencies is May 3, Friday.

The two seats, which used to be the Gandhi family's strongholds, will go to polls on May 20.

The Rae Bareli seat was vacated by Sonia Gandhi after she became a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi will file nomination from the UP seat, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.

Rahul Gandhi is already contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad district.

If the Congress announces his candidature, the incumbent Wayanad MP will contest the polls against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, whom Sonia Gandhi defeated in the 2019 general elections.

The news agency also reported that Rahul Gandhi's loyalist Kishori Lal is likely to contest from Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha thrice -- 2004, 2009, 2014. However, in 2019, he lost his family stronghold to BJP's Smriti Irani. He was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend Rahul Gandhi's nomination proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's supporters have prepared their nomination papers, the agency reported.

Smriti Irani has already filed her nomination papers from Amethi.

The delay in announcing candidates on the two seats had prompted BJP's attacks. The party attributed the delay to the Congress's alleged lack of self-confidence.

Asked if he would contest the elections from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi last month said he would do what the party leadership decides.

Sonia Gandhi represented Rae Bareli between 2004 and 2024. She won the Lok Sabha polls in Amethi in 1999.

The Congress is contesting 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its ally, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is contesting 63 seats.