Amethi Cong leader says he went to meet Smriti Irani. Photo claims he ‘joined BJP’

Amethi Congress leader Vikas Agrahari on Thursday said he did not join the BJP as claimed by news reports showing his photo with Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The Congress leader said he went to meet the MP and was accorded a formal welcome when he was photographed with the BJP leaders But after he left, he claimed to have found out reports that he joined the BJP. "I went to meet the MP with some issues pertaining to my area. The media claimed I had joined the BJP. But there is no evidence. There is no video, I did not give any speech there. But the media made me join the BJP," Vikas Agrahari told the news agency ANI. Amethi Congress leader Vikas Agrahari refuted reports of his joining the BJP after his photo with Smriti Irani went viral.

The incident came as the Congress was in the middle of an Ammethi doldrum with the name of the Lok Sabha candidate not yet finalised. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Smriti Irani from Amethi as until then Amethi used to be the Congress bastion. On a question on Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday if the Congress Election Committee decides to field him from Amethi, alongside Wayanad, he will abide by the decision.

"I never left the Congress and I have not joined the BJP. Congress is in my blood and soul. I will always remain a Congressman," Vikas Agrahari said.

On the photo with Smriti Irani in which Vikas Agrahari can be seen with a saffron flag around his neck, he said it was not a BJP flag; it was just a saffron flag.

Amid will go to the election on May 20 but the Congress has not yet announced any candidate against Smriti Irani though the party bargained the seat from the Samajwadi Party. While the Congress candidate from Amethi remains a suspense, Robert Vadra expressed interest in contesting the Lok Sabha election this time and said the people of Amethi wanted him to represent them.