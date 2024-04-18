 Amethi Cong leader says he went to meet Smriti Irani. Photo claims he ‘joined BJP’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amethi Cong leader says he went to meet Smriti Irani. Photo claims he ‘joined BJP’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 07:10 PM IST

Congress leader Vikas Agrahari said he was accorded a formal welcome when he went to meet Smrit Irani but that was not BJP's flag around his neck.

Amethi Congress leader Vikas Agrahari on Thursday said he did not join the BJP as claimed by news reports showing his photo with Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The Congress leader said he went to meet the MP and was accorded a formal welcome when he was photographed with the BJP leaders But after he left, he claimed to have found out reports that he joined the BJP. "I went to meet the MP with some issues pertaining to my area. The media claimed I had joined the BJP. But there is no evidence. There is no video, I did not give any speech there. But the media made me join the BJP," Vikas Agrahari told the news agency ANI.

Amethi Congress leader Vikas Agrahari refuted reports of his joining the BJP after his photo with Smriti Irani went viral.
Amethi Congress leader Vikas Agrahari refuted reports of his joining the BJP after his photo with Smriti Irani went viral.

The incident came as the Congress was in the middle of an Ammethi doldrum with the name of the Lok Sabha candidate not yet finalised. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Smriti Irani from Amethi as until then Amethi used to be the Congress bastion. On a question on Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday if the Congress Election Committee decides to field him from Amethi, alongside Wayanad, he will abide by the decision.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"I never left the Congress and I have not joined the BJP. Congress is in my blood and soul. I will always remain a Congressman," Vikas Agrahari said.

On the photo with Smriti Irani in which Vikas Agrahari can be seen with a saffron flag around his neck, he said it was not a BJP flag; it was just a saffron flag.

Amid will go to the election on May 20 but the Congress has not yet announced any candidate against Smriti Irani though the party bargained the seat from the Samajwadi Party. While the Congress candidate from Amethi remains a suspense, Robert Vadra expressed interest in contesting the Lok Sabha election this time and said the people of Amethi wanted him to represent them.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amethi Cong leader says he went to meet Smriti Irani. Photo claims he ‘joined BJP’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On