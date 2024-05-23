Swati Maliwal row: Amid AAP huddle, Delhi Police not to question Arvind Kejriwal's parents today

The Delhi Police will not visit Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's house on Thursday, to question his parents over the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Reports of deferment of the planned questioning emerged after senior AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Atishi, congregated at the chief minister's house to show solidarity with the latter's parents. Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with his family.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal had written on X on Wednesday that the Delhi Police would question his "elderly and ill" parents today.

The police may visit Arvind Kejriwal's house to question his family members in the coming days, PTI reported, citing sources. The news agency added that they might question Arvind Kejriwal himself in the near future.

On Thursday morning, AAP shared videos of Arvind Kejriwal guiding his parents, who appear to be walking with difficulty, to a room in his residence for questioning.

Arvind Kejriwal later wrote on X in Hindi that he was waiting for the police with his wife and parents.

"Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not," he said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Arvind Kejriwal's parents using the police.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police, they have crossed all the limits," said AAP leader Atishi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal's father can't walk without support and his mother returned from hospital two days ago.

"The BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police to commit atrocities on Kejriwal's ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support and even has hearing problems. His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes," he added.

Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was thrashed by Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Delhi chief minister's house. She claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and his family were present inside the house when the alleged assault took place.

The AAP, meanwhile, has claimed that Maliwal's FIR was part of a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In her statement to the police, ANI reported, Maliwal had told them that before being assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, she met Kejriwal's family.

"She came out after meeting them. That's why we are asking for two days to take their statement," ANI quoted Delhi police sources as saying.

The Delhi Police last week arrest Bibhav Kumar.