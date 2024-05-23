Swati Maliwal row: Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘old and sick’ parents to be ‘interrogated’ today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the police will “interrogate” his "old and sick parents" today, in connection with the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to the Swati Maliwal assault row. (Hindustan Times)

"Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

Swati Maliwal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, slapped and kicked her inside the chief minister's house.

The Aam Aadmi Party has backed Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, claiming he was framed in the case as part of a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Atishi claimed the BJP made Swati Maliwal file the FIR using an old ACB case as leverage.

Bibhav Kumar has been arrested.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal's parents, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, can also be questioned, reported ANI.

In her statement before the magistrate, Swati Maliwal has claimed that Kejriwal's wife and parents were present during the alleged assault.

"She came out after meeting them. That's why we are asking for two days to take their statement," Delhi Police sources told ANI.

Atishi slammed the Delhi Police and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Delhi Police to interrogate the elderly parents of Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow. I want to ask PM Modi and BJP that the 85 years old father of Arvind Kejriwal who cannot walk alone without support and the mother of Arvind Kejriwal who just returned home a few days ago after spending a long time in the hospital, do they think that 85-year-old patients raised their hands on Swati Maliwal? Does the BJP feel this?" she said.

Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence

Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence over the case on Wednesday, saying he wanted a fair investigation because two versions of the incident had emerged.

Swati Maliwal slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his first reaction. She accused him of "unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers" at her and "assassinating my character".

"Irony died a thousand deaths. I don't buy this one bit," she added.

Swati Maliwal on Wednesday claimed that a conspiracy was afoot to "break me by leaking my personal photos".

AAP has claimed Maliwal attempted to meet Arvind Kejriwal without a prior appointment and created a ruckus.