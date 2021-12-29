Amid Covid-19, Mahakumbh 2021 to be of shorter format of 48 days

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:26 IST

The state government’s announcement of curtailing the otherwise 120 days long Mahakumbh to a 48-day fair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is getting mixed response.

Saint fraternity and apex body of Akhadas-the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has welcomed the decision. They have, however, urged the state government to ensure all the preparations and facilities be made in a grand way as is done for a full-fledged Kumbh fair.

A section of priests, traders, hoteliers, tour operators and vendor associations are unhappy as an abridged Mahakumbh will have a direct impact on their livelihood.

Akhada Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj pointed out that two months ago they had made it clear to the state government that the decision of holding Mahakumbh in a grand or restricted manner is taken in accordance with the Covid-19 situation and the same will be acceptable to Akhadas.

“It is a global pandemic never seen before and affecting normal life everywhere. We understand the concerns. State government has been apprised to take the final decision on this issue in mid-February prior to the first royal bath (Shahi Snaan) falling on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11,” said Akhada Parishad general secretary Hari Giri.

Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, where Kumbh is held, is also of the view that health concerns of pilgrims, saints, priests, local people and Kumbh mela personnel is of vital importance.

Ganga Sabha president Praveen Jha said that the Kumbh notification will cover Shahi Snaan but the other five festive baths will be held normally.

Kumbh mela administration officer-in-charge Deepak Rawat said that permanent nature work for Kumbh is in the last phase of completion. “Best facilities are being put in place as far as infrastructure, and amenities are concerned for Mahakumbh,” he said.

Inspector General of Kumbh Mela Force Sanjay Gunjiyal said that mela administration is preparing in such a way so that they are able to cater to maximum or restricted pilgrims during the fair.

“Kumbh force will be managing Makar Sankranti festive bath on January 14 and it will be doing so for all the Shahi Snaans. Already the first lot of Kumbh force has arrived in Haridwar and by first Shahi Snaan the force will be in full strength here and will be on duty till April end,” said Gunjiyal.

The trader fraternity seems to be wary of the shortening of Kumbh tenure, fearing may be more restrictions are in the offing which will have a severe bearing on their business and livelihood.

Prantiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal secretary Sanjay Triwal lamented that in the past eight months traders have already suffered a lot due to lockdown and other restrictions.

“Kumbh fair comes once in 12 years and thousands of traders families depend on the pilgrims’ footfall during four months of Kumbh. Curtailing it to just 48 days is giving a message to pilgrims that Kumbh is not safe, so fewer pilgrims will arrive and subsequently our trade will suffer. We oppose this move and will resort to agitation as this is an undue change in ancient tradition of Kumbh,” said Triwal.

Noted Akhada and Kumbh observer Mahesh Parikh remarked that for past several centuries no Mahakumbh in Haridwar got abridged whether due to war, natural disaster or pandemic. “2021 Mahakumbh will be the first abridged one,” he said.