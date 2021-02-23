Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms

Maharashtra's forest minister Sanjay Rathod was seen visiting the Pohradevi Temple in Washim district amid tight security during which many of his supporters thronged his vehicle creating a commotion. In the midst of rising coronavirus infections in the state, Rathod’s supporters were seen in a video posted by news agency ANI flouting social distancing and face mask norms as they gathered around his vehicle. The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.

The Shiv Sena leader travelled by road from his residence in Yavatmal to the Pohradevi Temple in neighbouring Washim, where he sought blessings and took part in rituals. Rathod is also the guardian minister of Yavatmal where strict restrictions have been imposed after the spike in Covid-19 infections. Along with Amravati, Yavatmal is also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infection prompting authorities to impose strict measures to curb the spread.

As the video surfaced on the internet, many people on social media sites criticised the minister’s sudden visit to the temple amid the surge in Covid-19 cases. "The strict guidelines are only for the common man, temples are blamed for rising in cases, but all this for a criminal is OK for the MVA govt," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Covid restrictions and safety measures only for a common Man?" asked another user.

@OfficeofUT @uddhavthackeray @AnilDeshmukhNCP ....Covid restrictions and safety measures only for comman Man...??? Why and how so much gatherings are allowed???? Shocking... — Dharmapal 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩🚩 (@davedharmpal) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s tally of the coronavirus disease stood at 21,06,094 as of Monday evening. The death toll in the state at 51,806. It had reported 6,971 cases on Sunday in the highest single-day count in nearly four months. Out of this, 761 were reported from Mumbai city. However, after registering more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases for three days in a row, Maharashtra reported a dip in the number of daily infection on Monday as 5,210 people contracted the virus.

Experts and government officials have attributed the resurgence of Covid-19 to the laxity shown by people of the state after relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of social activities.

