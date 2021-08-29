Amid Covid-19 surge in some states, govt warns against large gatherings

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in some states, the Union ministry of home affairs on Saturday extended the guidelines in place to contain the pandemic till September 30, and warned against large gatherings during the upcoming festive season. In fresh Covid-19 guidelines, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that the overall pandemic situation now appears to be “largely stable” at the national level, but expressed concern over localised spread observed in a few states and Union territories.

“The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission. It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28,” said the communique.

India on Saturday reported 45,056 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its total tally to 32,694,032.

Pointing out at the upcoming festive season across several states in India, the home secretary told states and Union territories to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season and, if required, impose local restrictions to prevent such gatherings.

A number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming months. “States and UTs are requested to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease,” he said, stressing on the five-fold strategy --- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour --- for effective management of Covid-19

Bhalla further pointed to the significant progress in the vaccination drive across the country and urged the governments to continue their efforts.

Till Saturday night, India has administered nearly 630,067,629 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to nearly 340,715,073 people with the first dose and 144,676,278 people having received both doses of the vaccine.

