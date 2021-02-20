Amid Covid spike CSIR chief warns against complacency, says worst not over yet

The worst of Covid-19 isn’t behind us and unless the people continue to adhere to restrictions and guidelines the pandemic could not be overcome, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said on Saturday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the International Centre Goa, Dr Mande said that the recent upsurge in cases in Maharashtra was a ‘bit of a concern’ and was indicative that society was lowering its guard.

“In Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra the numbers have been increasing in the past few days and that might be a reflection of the fact that people have become complacent and people probably believe that the worst is behind us. The worst is not over and unless we follow all precautions, unless we follow due diligence we will not be able to get over the pandemic so easily,” Dr Mande said.

He said that the world has so far been ‘lucky’ that the Sars-CoV2 virus was not as deadly as some of the previous world pandemics but nonetheless has come as a huge reality check for countries across the world.

Dr Mande also said that the mutations in the virus which he said is the natural course for any such spreading virus have so far also been minimal which allows the vaccines to remain effective.

“We have been priding ourselves over the last 30-40 years that our healthcare systems can deal with any kind of situation or emergency that arises. The current pandemic is a grim reminder that it is not the case. We have been found to be wanting in all respects. In fact the most advanced nations, the nations that prided themselves on having the most advanced healthcare systems have been worst affected,” he said.

“That's a grim reminder that such kinds of pandemics will continue hitting us, will continue hitting humanity and we better be prepared for them. There are much more serious problems staring at us….Climate change has the potential to throw up way worse pandemics than Covid,” he said.