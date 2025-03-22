On Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma row, fire services chief clarifies he ‘never said no cash found’: Report

Chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg on Friday denied some media reports that attributed to him a statement claiming that no cash was found during firefighting operations at the official bungalow of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, news agency IANS reported. Chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg

Atul Garg's clarification followed reports by some media outlets, including news agency PTI, quoting him saying firefighters had not found any cash while dousing the flames at the judge Yashwant Varma's official residence. The PTI report added that the quantum of the alleged discovered amount is also not known.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

The incident created ripples in the legal circuit, with many voices calling for the judge's resignation while criticising the Supreme Court collegium decision to transfer him.

IANS reported that in response to its inquiry, Atul Garg refuted the claim, saying he never told any media outlet that firefighters had reported no cash found at the scene. When asked why his name was being quoted in the reports, the officer said, “I don't know why.”

Garg added that he had already sent a clarification to the media outlets carrying the statement, the IANS report added

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at judge Yashwant Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence around 11.35pm on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.

Following reports of alleged cash discovery from sitting the judge's official home, the Supreme Court on Friday said the Delhi high court chief justice had initiated an in-house inquiry against him, and the proposal to transfer him to the Allahabad high court was separate.

To put to rest the supposed conjectures, the apex court issued a statement which read, “There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.”

While confirming reports that the Supreme Court collegium met to discuss the matter, the top court said Delhi high court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday, PTI reported.

Upon receiving the information, the apex court said, Justice Upadhyaya “commenced the in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information”.

Justice Upadhyaya was stated to have commenced the enquiry prior to the collegium meeting on March 20, PTI reported.

"The report will be examined and processed for further and necessary action," the statement added.

It said the proposal for transfer of Justice Varma, who is the second senior-most judge in the Delhi high court, to the Allahabad high court was “independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure”.

“Moreover, the reported incident has happened in Delhi,” it said.

The apex court said the proposal for transfer him was examined by the apex court collegium comprising the CJI and four senior-most judges on March 20, and thereafter, letters were shot off to the consultee judges of the top court, the chief justices of the high courts concerned apart from Justice Varma.

"Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the collegium will pass a resolution," the court said.

Who is Justice Yashwant Varma?

The Delhi high court website shows Justice Yashwant Varma enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court on October 13, 2014.

He took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad high court on February 1, 2016, before being appointed as a judge of the Delhi high court on October 11, 2021.

He is currently heading a division bench, dealing with cases of sales tax, GST, company appeals and other appeals of the original side.

On Friday, Justice Varma did not hold court, said his court master.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)