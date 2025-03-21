Who is Justice Yashwant Varma? Fire at Delhi high court judge's bungalow leads to recovery of huge pile of cash
The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi high court to Allahabad after an adverse report.
The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court to his parent high court in Allahabad after an “adverse report” against him, news agency ANI reported.
The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna made the recommendations for Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to the Central government, it reported
Justice Varma took oath as Delhi high court judge in October 2021.
The development comes after The Time of India reported that a huge pile of cash was recovered after a fire broke out in the residential bungalow of Justice Varma.
The ToI report added that when the fire broke out, Justice Varma was not in Delhi and his family members called the fire brigade and police. After the fire was doused, first responders found a huge amount of cash inside a room, leading to official entries being made about the recovery of what appeared to be unaccounted money.
Who is Justice Yashwant Varma?
- Justice Yashwant Varma was born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad.
- He completed his BCom (Hons) from Hansraj College, Delhi University, and later earned his LLB from Rewa University, Madhya Pradesh. He enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992.
- On October 13, 2014, he was appointed as an additional judge at the Allahabad high court and was elevated to a permanent judge on February 1, 2016.
- He was subsequently transferred to the Delhi high court on October 11, 2021.
- During his legal career at the Allahabad high court, Justice Yashwant Varma specialised in constitutional law, labour and industrial legislations, corporate laws, taxation, and related areas.
- He also served as the special counsel for the Allahabad high court from 2006 until his elevation.
- Additionally, Justice Varma held the position of chief standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to August 2013, before being designated as a senior advocate by the court.