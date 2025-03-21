Who is Justice Yashwant Varma? Fire at Delhi high court judge's bungalow leads to recovery of huge pile of cash

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court to his parent high court in Allahabad after an “adverse report” against him, news agency ANI reported. Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court.

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna made the recommendations for Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to the Central government, it reported

Justice Varma took oath as Delhi high court judge in October 2021.

The development comes after The Time of India reported that a huge pile of cash was recovered after a fire broke out in the residential bungalow of Justice Varma.

The ToI report added that when the fire broke out, Justice Varma was not in Delhi and his family members called the fire brigade and police. After the fire was doused, first responders found a huge amount of cash inside a room, leading to official entries being made about the recovery of what appeared to be unaccounted money.

Who is Justice Yashwant Varma?