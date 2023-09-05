News / India News / Amid early poll buzz, Naveen Patnaik asks BJD leaders to fine-tune activities

Amid early poll buzz, Naveen Patnaik asks BJD leaders to fine-tune activities

Debabrata Mohanty
Sep 05, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik met BJD district observers along with senior party leaders on Monday evening

Amid buzz of early polls for Odisha Assembly, chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked senior leaders of the party to start Assembly constituency-level exercise from September 7 with four assembly constituencies being taken up every day, people familiar with the matter said.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Patnaik, who met the party’s district observers along with senior party leaders on Monday evening, is reported to have told the leaders to remain prepared for early election. Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said around 200 cadres in each assembly constituency would be trained to spread the government’s work among people of their respective areas.

“During the meeting, CM stressed on formation of booth committees and contact by MLAs with the voters. The party would also begin its Ghare Ghare Sankha (conch in every house) programme soon. The annual padyatra, which begins from October 2 every year, would be intensified this year,” said Acharya. He added that 14 teams have been prepared, who would train workers in 4 assembly constituencies everyday.

“The chief minister wants us to start organisational exercises so that there will be no difficulty when elections are announced,” said another BJD leader present at the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, said it will release a 108-point chargesheet against the state government, detailing major corruption in different government schemes and its failure to improve the economic condition, leading to massive migration from the state in search of employment.

“The chargesheet will highlight mining scam, coal scam, housing scam, missing keys of Ranta Bhandar and the government’s reluctance to re-open the Shri Jagannath temple treasure and issues pertaining to unemployment and lack of industrialisation. Local issues will be part of the chargesheet. We would intensify the agitation from panchayat to district level. We will go to people and tell them how this government has cheated them for over 23 years,” said leader of Opposition Jay Narayan Mishra.

