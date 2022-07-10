Amid Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, PM Modi leads wishes: 'Good of humankind...'

As India celebrates Eid-ul-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings, stressing that the festival “inspires to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being” as well as towards the “prosperity for the good of humankind”. “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday also greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha. Highlighting the festival “inspires to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim,” the president had asked everyone to “rededicate themselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation.”

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation. On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who turns 71 today, wished “happiness and prosperity all across”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Hope this day brings happiness and prosperity all across. May everybody be healthy and live in harmony. Eid Mubarak!”

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wished health, happiness and progress to the citizens. “Happy Eid-ul-Azha to all the countrymen. May you all be healthy, happy and may this festival bring a lot of progress in your life,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Eid Mubarak! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha usher in the spirit of togetherness and bring peace, prosperity and happiness for all.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted to mark the festival. “May the love and brotherhood of each other be enhanced on the occasion of Eid, which is a reminder of sacrifice and dedication. Happy Eid to all Muslim brothers and sisters!,” he wrote in Marathi.

Union minister Smriti Irani wrote: “Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May this day encourage the spirit of compassion in society.”

Eid ul-Adha - also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayaram - is celebrated by Muslims all across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s dedication to Allah. It is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah - which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan.