Amid farmers’ agitation, PM Modi pays surprise visit to gurdwara

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 05:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj near Parliament House in New Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru , in a move seen as part of his outreach to the community amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. According to a government official, the prime minister decided to pay a visit to the historic gurdwara, with no special security arrangements in place and no prior information to the Sikh shrine about his visit.

“Today morning, in a sudden visit, Prime Minister Modi went and bowed his head at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj. He paid his tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice,” said the official, who didn’t want to be identified.

Normally, a visit by the Prime Minister to any part of the Capital or the country entails a detailed security protocol. It involves massive police deployment, and traffic barriers are put up for his convoy to pass. His visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj was devoid of such elaborate arrangements.

Guru Teg Bahadur is the ninth of the ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. He was martyred on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi in the 17th century. He is hailed in historical traditions as a defender of Hindus and Sikhs from oppression. Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose martyrdom day was observed on Saturday, was cremated at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

“It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he added. Modi also tweeted a similar message in Punjabi.

Modi, wearing a head scarf, was seen praying and also interacting with other worshippers. Some people also clicked pictures with the PM.

The PM’s visit to one of the holiest gurdwaras in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid protests by farmers, especially those from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government in September. Thousands of farmers have amassed on the borders of Delhi since November 26 to protest against the laws

Political rivals used the visit to the gurdwara to criticise the government.

“Terrorists Khalistanis Leftists Anti-Indians Chinese & Pakistani Agents | | The protestors have been name-called with all these labels but not as farmers. So, now PM heads to Gurudwara Rakabganj to appease all of the above?” tweeted Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.