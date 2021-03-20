Amid fears of 2nd wave, India records more than 20k cases daily in past 5 days

As the coronavirus cases in several states in India show an upward trend, India reported nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday as per the Union health ministry. The top five states which have been consistently reporting high numbers for the past one week are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Although some states and union territories have remained unaffected by the fears of a second wave. These include Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here’s a look at how India fared in the past 5 days:

Friday: March 19

India recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the infection tally to 11,514 331, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As per the data, recoveries from the viral disease rose, as 20,654 patients were discharged which took the total recovered cases to 11,083,679. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282 and 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded which took the death toll to 159,370.

Thursday: March 18

India on Thursday registered 35,871 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the cumulative tally past 11,474,605 according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The active caseload in the country was logged at 252,364 and the death toll reached 159,216 with 172 new fatalities reported.

Wednesday: March 17

India recorded 28,903 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday which took the cumulative tally to 11,438,734, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The country also saw 188 deaths from the viral disease which pushed the fatality toll to 159,044. The active cases stood at 234,406.

Tuesday: March 16

India on Tuesday recorded 24,492 Covid-19 cases which pushed the cumulative tally past 11,409,831, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll stood at 158,856 after 131 deaths were recorded and the active cases stood at 223,432.

Monday: March 15

India reported 26,291 infections on Monday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The country's active caseload stood at 219,262 and the death toll was at 158,725 with 118 new fatalities recorded.