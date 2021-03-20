Maharashtra covid: Mumbai alone added over 13k fresh cases in 6 days; 305 buildings sealed
Mumbai on Friday reported over 3,000 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the virus in 2020. In the last six days, starting from March 14, Mumbai alone added around 13,912 cases to Maharashtra's caseload, according to Brihamnumbai Municipal Corporation data.
Mumbai's Covid-19 weekly wrap
Mid-February marks the beginning of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai is reporting a spike in daily cases since then. But this week, it broke all records as even when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020, Mumbai's daily caseload never breached the 3,000-mark. The highest of 2020 was on October 7 when Mumbai recorded 2,848 infections in a day. This record has been broken twice this week. On March 18, Mumbai reported 2,877 cases and on March 19, the city reported 3,062 fresh infections.
In one week, the daily tally breached both the 2,000- and the 3,000-mark. On March 14, there were 1,962 daily cases. March 15 registered a slight dip with 1,712 cases. On March 16, there were 1,922 fresh cases. A day later, 2,377 daily infections were reported on March 17.
Containment zones
The number of containment zones and sealed buildings has significantly gone up in the past six days, as the number of cases is also rising. On March 13, there were 31 active containment zones and 220 active sealed buildings in the city. On March 18, there were 34 active containment zones and 305 active sealed buildings.
According to BMC's latest report, 4,476 floors in the city now remain sealed.
Situation in Dharavi
Mumbai's Dharavi slum which is known as Asia's one of the largest slums reported 30 fresh infections on March 18, which was the highest in 2021. On September 11, 2020, Dharavi had reported 33 new cases.
Lockdown, restrictions
Unlike many other districts of the state, there is no night curfew, lockdown in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government on Friday asked private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity. Auditoriums, theatre halls have also been asked to function at 50 per cent capacity.
The Mumbai civic body has decided to double the number of Covid-19 tests from 25,000 per day to 50,000. The civic authorities have also made negative Covid-19 test report mandatory to enter malls in the city.
(With agency inputs)
