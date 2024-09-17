Kolkata, The flood-like situation in several districts of West Bengal is likely to worsen as water discharge from DVC's dams increased sharply in a short span of time, officials said on Tuesday. Amid flood-like situation in Bengal, DVC's release of water from dams increases sharply

The Damodar Valley Corporation said it was releasing 90,000 cusecs of water from Panchet and Maithon dams at 11.30 pm on Monday.

The release of water increased to 2.1 lakh cusecs by 6.54 am on Tuesday, marking a significant increase in only seven hours. The discharge further escalated to 2.5 lakh cusecs by 8.31 am, with a rise of 40,000 cusecs in just one-and-a-half hours, DVC officials said.

DVC issued a 'red alert' following the release of water.

The discharge was increased due to high upstream water flow, they said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday night expressed concerns over the situation, warning of a potential flood-like situation in at least seven districts downstream due to release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee alleged that DVC was releasing water without informing her government.

Banerjee had on Monday said that Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and parts of North and South 24 Parganas districts were already experiencing flooding due to heavy rain over the past two days, and the capacity of the rivers was already full.

"I have called the Jharkhand CM three times, urging him to regulate the release of water," she had said.

"Some people are trapped in Hooghly after water level rose sharply, and the administration has been instructed to carry out rescue operations," she had said.

After two days of incessant rain in several districts of West Bengal, the deep depression causing the downpour has moved towards Jharkhand bringing in heavy rainfall in the neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, heavy rain caused by the deep depression has caused inundation of several low-lying areas in the districts of southern West Bengal, officials said.

In Paschim Medinipur district, Silabati River was flowing above the danger level, they said.

TMC MP and actor Deepak Adhikari surveyed the flood-like situation in Ghatal and Keshpur areas in Paschim Medinipur district.

Ghatal Sub-Divisional Officer Suman Biswas said that the administration has stocked relief materials and prepared a camp, if needed.

Paddy and jute farmers in Chandrakona block 1 may suffer severe losses due to rising water levels, locals said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.