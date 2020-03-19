e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Amid focus on hygiene, govt to ensure sufficient water supply

Amid focus on hygiene, govt to ensure sufficient water supply

The absence of clean running water, especially in low-income areas and slums, has sparked concerns about hygiene.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
State governments across India are taking measures to ensure water supply with focus on hygiene amid coronavirus outbreak.
State governments across India are taking measures to ensure water supply with focus on hygiene amid coronavirus outbreak. (Bloomberg File )
         

With a national focus on washing hands and maintaining hygiene, governments across the country are stepping up to avoid any disruptions to water supply.

In the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that all repair works were postponed to provide sufficient water to every household, office, hospitals, malls and other buildings.

“93% of our households have piped water supply and we are ensuring that the remaining homes also get tanker facilities at frequent intervals. Delhi’s water demand in peak summers generally touches about 900MGD and we already have 935MGD ready with us,” said Raghav Chadha, the vice-chairperson of DJB.

Chadha also said extra care is being taken at the water treatment plants to ensure water quality is not compromised.

“We are also working out a system in which we stagger our workforce to ensure minimal spread of the virus and also keep all our employees safe,” he said.

The absence of clean running water, especially in low-income areas and slums, has sparked concerns about hygiene. “Clean water is the first line of defense,” said V.K. Madhavan, India chief executive at WaterAid, a global advocacy group for water and sanitation. “If there is no access to clean water, the situation could worsen.”

tags
top news
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Coronavirus Live: Entry of visitors to Har Ki Pauri banned till March 31
Coronavirus Live: Entry of visitors to Har Ki Pauri banned till March 31
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Covid-19: Govt says food stocks enough as people rush to amass essentials
Covid-19: Govt says food stocks enough as people rush to amass essentials
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news