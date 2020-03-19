Amid focus on hygiene, govt to ensure sufficient water supply

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:33 IST

With a national focus on washing hands and maintaining hygiene, governments across the country are stepping up to avoid any disruptions to water supply.

In the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that all repair works were postponed to provide sufficient water to every household, office, hospitals, malls and other buildings.

“93% of our households have piped water supply and we are ensuring that the remaining homes also get tanker facilities at frequent intervals. Delhi’s water demand in peak summers generally touches about 900MGD and we already have 935MGD ready with us,” said Raghav Chadha, the vice-chairperson of DJB.

Chadha also said extra care is being taken at the water treatment plants to ensure water quality is not compromised.

“We are also working out a system in which we stagger our workforce to ensure minimal spread of the virus and also keep all our employees safe,” he said.

The absence of clean running water, especially in low-income areas and slums, has sparked concerns about hygiene. “Clean water is the first line of defense,” said V.K. Madhavan, India chief executive at WaterAid, a global advocacy group for water and sanitation. “If there is no access to clean water, the situation could worsen.”