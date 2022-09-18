Amid Gujarat election preparation, AAP's new role for Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its preparations in Gujarat where elections are due in few months. Amid frequent visits by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to the poll-bound state, party MP Raghav Chadha has got a key role - that of a co-in charge.

Raghav Chadha was said to have played a key role in the Punjab elections held earlier this year. The party had managed to secure a handsome win in the state.

On Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in on social media for Raghav Chadha for his colleagues soon after the announcement. "Many many congratulations to the popular youth leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @raghav_chadha ji on getting the responsibility of co-in-charge of Gujarat. Raghav ji is welcome in Gujarat, together we will form the government of Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat like Punjab. Jai Hind," tweeted Gopal Italia, president, AAP, in Hindi.

"Congratulations to my colleague @raghav_chadha on being appointed as Sah-Prabhari of AAP Gujarat," tweeted Dr. Sandeep Pathak, another AAP MP.

The AAP is portraying itself to be a key challenger of the BJP in Gujarat, which has been ruling the state for 27 years. Punjab was the second state after Delhi where the AAP - steadily trying to expand the national footprint - formed a government.

"Today we have 1446 public representatives in 20 states of the country. These are our seeds that God has sown. In Delhi and Punjab these seeds have become trees and are giving shade and fruits to the people. God had sown 27 seeds in Gujarat which are going to become trees. Government is going to be formed in Gujarat," Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, addressing party's first national convention.

Ahead of the state polls, Gujarat has been witnessing relentless sparring between the ruling BJP and the AAP.

