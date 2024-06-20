Amid heatwave, 77% Indians want stronger climate action: UNDP-Oxford survey

In the middle of a record heatwave across the country, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford released a survey on Thursday, showing that 77 per cent of Indians want stronger climate action. Amidst heatwave, 77% Indians want stronger climate action: UNDP-Oxford survey(Reuters File)

The survey also reveals that 33 per cent of Indians have recently experienced extreme weather events. The survey, known as the Peoples' Climate Vote 2024, was conducted by the UNDP, University of Oxford and GeoPoll.

The survey was based on responses from over 75,000 people across 77 countries, which represents around 87 per cent of the global population.

The survey also shows that countries which are the largest greenhouse gas emitters, often have populations that passionately support stronger climate measures.

Climate action is favoured in large numbers in many of these countries - 66 per cent in the US and Russia, 73 per cent in China, 77 per cent in South Africa and India, 85 per cent in Brazil, 67 per cent in Germany, 88 percent in Iran and 93 per cent in Italy, all believe in strong climate measures.

In five major emitting countries - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the US - show more support for stronger climate commitments compared to men.

72 per cent of respondents globally support a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, even in countries which are the top producers of oil, coal, or gas. Only 7 per cent of respondents believe that their country should not transition at all.

Climate anxiety, the survey shows, is extremely common now with 56 per cent of people regularly thinking about climate change and 53 per cent more worried about it than last year. People from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) had much higher climate anxiety than others.

Climate change also impacts major life decisions for 69 per cent of people, especially LDC populations.

Cassie Flynn, Global Director of Climate Change, UNDP, said, “As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action."

"The next two years stand as one of the best chances we have as the international community to ensure that warming stays under 1.5 degrees Celsius. We stand ready to support policymakers in stepping up their efforts as they develop their climate action plans through our Climate Promise initiative," she said.

At the United Nations COP28 climate change conference in December last year, world leaders vowed to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Countries will now have to submit their third round of national climate plans, 9 to 12 months before UN climate talks continue in Brazil next year.

In the 2015 Paris Agreement, one of the key promises was limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the 1850-1900 average.