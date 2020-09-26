e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid India-China stand-off, 131 soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Amid India-China stand-off, 131 soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

The soldiers, hailing from all across Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Attestation Parade of 131 young soldiers who joined Ladakh Scouts in Leh on Saturday.
Attestation Parade of 131 young soldiers who joined Ladakh Scouts in Leh on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Amid protracted India-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, 131 young soldiers joined the prestigious Ladakh Scouts regiment in Leh on Saturday.

“Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh to mark the entry of 131 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the profound ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories. The attestation parade was conducted in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and reviewed by Brigadier Arun CG, deputy general officer commanding, Leh Sub Area,” said a defence spokesperson.

The soldiers, hailing from all across Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation.

Also read: India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in

Arun CG congratulated them and urged them to devote their lives in the service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.

“He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres of the profession and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army,” said the spokesperson.

The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training.

It was indeed a proud moment for the recruits who hail from far-flung areas of Ladakh to join the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.

On June 15 at least 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty while combating Chinese troops at the Galwan valley.

Week after the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Leh to review the ongoing border conflict.

tags
top news
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In