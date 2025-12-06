Amid IndiGo cancellation chaos, passengers exchange blows at Lucknow airport | Watch

Amid the chaos across airports in India caused by massive wave of cancellations of IndiGo airlines, blows rained at Lucknow airport on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two passengers there. Screengrab of the video of the scuffle at Lucknow airport(PTI)

Also read: ‘India shines in a world of uncertainties’, says PM Modi at HTLS 2025

The video of the scuffle was shared by news agency PTI where in two individuals were engaged in a violent scuffle as the security personnel on duty there tried to pacify the situation. The minute-long video was was shared without the audio as the two men could be seen exchanging blows and later arguing with the security personnel who were apparently trying to calm the situation.

Watch video of the scuffle here:

The unprecedented level of cancellations and delays of the IndiGo airlines for the past five days triggered scenes of chaos across airports as passengers frustrated with the operational disruptions tried navigating through the situation.

Also read: ₹7,500 for up to 500 km: Govt caps domestic ticket prices after IndiGo chaos

More than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled across airports in India on Saturday. Bengaluru was the worst-hit with 124 flight cancellations as IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline, is facing operational disruptions. As many flights were cancelled or delayed, confusion continued at major airports as frustrated passengers waited for updates and also tried to locate their luggage. Many took to social media to express their anger as airfares rose sharply on several routes.

Amid the chaos on Friday, a male passenger was seen upset and shouting at the airline’s help desk, demanding assistance. He pleaded, “Sister, meri beti ko (sanitary) pad chahiye.'' Video of the incident was shared on social media and was reportedly from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport. Another video is being shared on social media showing a foreign woman jumping the counter of the IndiGo airlines and shouting at the staff as she is visibly distressed by the cancellation.

Also read: ‘No work calls after office hours’: Private member’s bill in Lok Sabha seeks employees’ right to disconnect

The viral video shows an African woman demanding answers from IndiGo staff after her flight was abruptly cancelled. When she allegedly receives no response, she loses her temper, climbs onto the counter, and begins shouting about the airline’s mismanagement.