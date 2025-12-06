‘No work calls after office hours’: Private member’s bill in Lok Sabha seeks employees’ right to disconnect

A private member’s bill seeking to give employees the legal right to ignore work calls and emails after office hours was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, bringing renewed focus to work-life balance. Private member’s bill proposed by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule seeks legal right to ignore work calls beyond office hours(Sansad TV)

According to news agency PTI, NCP MP Supriya Sule tabled the “Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025”, proposing the creation of an employees’ welfare authority to ensure that workers are not compelled to entertain official communication beyond office hours or on holidays.

The legislation also proposes granting every employee the right to refuse work-related calls and emails outside working hours, with provisions for all related matters.

Private member’s bills allow MPs to introduce issues they believe deserve legislation, although such bills hard see the light of day, they are mostly withdrawn after the government responds.

The bill was introduced amid a packed winter session that began earlier this week on December 1.

Parliament is meeting under the cloud of the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls happening in 12 states. The session has 15 sittings scheduled until December 19.

Proposals on menstrual leave, NEET and more

Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya introduced the Menstrual Benefits Bill, 2024, which seeks to create a legal framework to provide specific facilities to women employees during menstruation, reported PTI.

LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary also moved a bill to ensure paid menstrual leave for working women and female students, along with access to menstrual hygiene facilities and related health benefits.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore introduced a proposal to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET for undergraduate medical admissions.

This comes weeks after the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court challenging the President’s refusal to approve the state’s anti-NEET legislation.

Independent MP Vishaldada Prakashbapu Patil introduced the Journalist (Prevention of Violence and Protection) Bill, 2024, aimed at preventing attacks on journalists and safeguarding their properties.

BJP MP Ganesh Singh moved the Supreme Court – Use of Hindi in Proceedings and Other Provisions Bill, 2024, proposing wider use of Hindi in the apex court’s functioning.

(With PTI inputs)