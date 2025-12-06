Indigo meltdown: 850 flights cancelled on Saturday

New Delhi: Indigo said that it cancelled 850 flights on Saturday, a day after the government provided major relaxations to the country’s largest airline that cancelled at least 1,600 flights over the past four days. Stranded passengers wait outside the Indigo airlines kiosk at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday. (AFP)

In a statement issued by IndiGo on Saturday said, “Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days.”

IndiGo said that it is working determinedly to bring its operations back on track across the network.

“Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period,” it added.

The airline also said that it was addressing all customer refunds on priority.

“We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications. We strongly urge our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to add more resilience to our processes. For refund assistance, please visit

https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or contact our customer support.”

“We would also take this moment to thank all IndiGo employees and ground staff for their tireless support and commitment to our customers. IndiGo sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused to our customers and remain focused on restoring normalcy across our operations at the earliest,” it said.

On Friday, IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights.

In a video statement, the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers said, “.. we have experienced severe operational disruptions for the past few days. Since then, the crisis continued to aggravate, with today, December 5th, being the most severely impacted day with the number of cancellations well over 1,000, or more than half of our daily flights.”

“..earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough..we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) in providing specific FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation) implementation relief, is of great help,” the airline chief said on Friday.

“... going forward from here, in alignment with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA, we expect to further improve every day. Given the size, scale and complexity of our operations, it will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we anticipate between 10 and 15 December,” Elbers had said