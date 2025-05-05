Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid Pahalgam tension, defence secretary meets PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 01:26 PM IST

PM Modi has held several high-profile meetings with top government officials and military leaders since April 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh amid tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at a meadow in the Jammu and Kashmir town on April 22. India has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

India has taken several punitive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, suspending visa services and banning Pakistani aeroplanes and ships. India has also evicted Pakistani nationals after cancelling their visas.

Rattled by India's aggressive stance against terrorism, Islamabad has voiced its apprehensions that a military strike by New Delhi is imminent.

PM Modi has held several high-profile meetings with top government officials and military leaders since April 22.

PM Modi's tough stand against terrorism, Pakistan

Last month, PM Modi said at a key security meeting that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.

“It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism...They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” government sources quoted Modi as saying.

Earlier, reacting to the attack, PM Modi vowed to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack, saying their punishment would be beyond their imagination.

Also read: Amid Pahalgam tension, India cuts Chenab water flow through Baglihar dam: Report

India punishes Pakistan

After India put the Indus Waters Treaty into abeyance, Pakistan commented that any stoppage of water would be deemed an act of war.

Undeterred, India has curtailed the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has urged the United Nations Security Council for a meeting on the tensions with India. The United Nations Security Council will now hold closed-door consultations today.

With inputs from agencies

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Amid Pahalgam tension, defence secretary meets PM Modi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On