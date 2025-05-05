Amid Pahalgam tension, defence secretary meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh amid tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at a meadow in the Jammu and Kashmir town on April 22. India has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

India has taken several punitive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, suspending visa services and banning Pakistani aeroplanes and ships. India has also evicted Pakistani nationals after cancelling their visas.

Rattled by India's aggressive stance against terrorism, Islamabad has voiced its apprehensions that a military strike by New Delhi is imminent.

PM Modi has held several high-profile meetings with top government officials and military leaders since April 22.

PM Modi's tough stand against terrorism, Pakistan

Last month, PM Modi said at a key security meeting that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.

“It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism...They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” government sources quoted Modi as saying.

Earlier, reacting to the attack, PM Modi vowed to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack, saying their punishment would be beyond their imagination.

India punishes Pakistan

After India put the Indus Waters Treaty into abeyance, Pakistan commented that any stoppage of water would be deemed an act of war.

Undeterred, India has curtailed the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has urged the United Nations Security Council for a meeting on the tensions with India. The United Nations Security Council will now hold closed-door consultations today.

