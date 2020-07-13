‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:24 IST

In a press briefing on Monday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that issues within a family must be resolved with the members by sitting together and finding a solution. Reacting to the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Sujrewala said that the party’s doors are always open Sachin Pilot or any other member.

“If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji and Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member,” Surjewala said on Monday.

Surjewala also said that over the last 48 hours, the Congress leadership has spoken to Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state.

He urged all Congress MLAs to take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make the “government in the state stronger”.

“If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state,” Sujrewala added.