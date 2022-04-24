Amid rise in Covid cases, states where mask rule is back

India has witnessed an uptick in Covid cases recently with cases going up in some parts, specially Delhi. On Sunday, the country recorded 2,500 cases for the second straight day. While restrictions were recently dropped in many parts of the country, Covid rules are being brought back amid concerns over the spike.

Here is list of states where masks are mandatory, and the fine you will have to pay for not wearing a mask:

Delhi: As the number of daily infections in the national capital started rising again, the Delhi authorities reimposed the mask mandate on Wednesday after a Covid situation review meeting. Those found without a mask in Delhi will now have to pay a fine of ₹500.

Uttar Pradesh: Following a surge in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh ordered its NCR (near capital region) districts to reimpose the mask mandate. Wearing masks has been made compulsory again in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as the capital city of Lucknow. The UP government removed the mask mandate on April 1.

Haryana: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said that, in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts. Masks are now mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Punjab: More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places.

Telangana: The state rolled back the compulsory use of masks earlier this month. However, the rule was brought back after cases started rising again. You will have to pay a ₹1000 fine if found without a mask in Telangana.

Tamil Nadu: A ₹500 fine will be imposed on those found without a mask in Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh: You will have to pay a ₹100 fine in Andhra Pradesh if you are found without a mask.