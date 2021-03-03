Amid row over Azad, J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi
Amid politicking within the Congress over former Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi late Tuesday in the presence of AICC in-charge (J&K affairs) Rajni Patil.
The leaders apprised Gandhi about the current state of affairs on the political front and the activities of the party in Jammu and Kashmir, said an official statement issued here.
They updated him about the ongoing agitations and protests against the unprecedented price hike of petrol, diesel, gas and other commodities and the decision to impose property tax and other taxes in J&K which has overburdened the already distressed residents.
Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K
The PCC president sought guidelines from the high command to strengthen the party and organisational structure at various levels in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gandhi asked the PCC leadership to continue working towards highlighting the wrongdoings of the government, especially the “anti-people decisions of the Modi government” towards Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.
Azad held the G-23 summit in Jammu on Saturday and on Sunday, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining connected to his roots.
On Tuesday, a faction in the JKPCC led by PCC general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary burnt Azad’s effigy for praising the PM and for weakening the party while another faction led by district Congress Committee Jammu urban general secretary Anil Kohli and PCC executive member Gourav Chopra protested against Choudhary and demanded his removal from the PCC.
Amid the rift in the party’s unit, JKPCC president Mir sought to play down Tuesday’s development.
“The Congress is a very big party and every individual analyses things as per his/her understanding. Choudhary is certainly the general secretary of the JKPCC, but in democracy everyone has the right to express his opinion or resentment,” he told HT.
