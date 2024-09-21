The Karnataka high court on Friday issued a public notice ahead of launching the live streaming of its court proceedings, emphasising the restrictions under the Karnataka Rules on Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings. Amid row over judge’s remarks, HC issues note on live-streaming

The court’s note highlighted that unauthorised usage of live-streamed proceedings or recordings would lead to legal consequences, particularly in response to viral videos showing objectionable comments made by judges during hearings.

The note drew attention to Rule 10 (2), which strictly prohibits individuals or entities, including media and social media platforms, from recording, sharing, or disseminating live-streamed court proceedings or archival data without prior authorisation. This rule applies to all forms of communication, including messaging platforms. “Violations would result in prosecution under relevant laws, including the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, among others,” it read, adding that the court retains exclusive copyright over recordings and archival data.

The guidelines specify that any party or litigant accessing the live stream must adhere to these rules, which also forbid reproduction, transmission, uploading, posting, or any modification of the recordings without the court’s written approval. However, the court may permit the use of authorized recordings for purposes such as news dissemination, academic research, and educational training. In such cases, the recordings must remain unaltered and cannot be used for commercial or promotional activities. Unauthorized recording devices in courtrooms are also strictly prohibited.

This notice follows a controversy surrounding remarks made by Karnataka high court judge Vedavyasachar Sreeshananda during a hearing on August 28. The judge allegedly referred to Bengaluru’s Goripalya area, predominantly inhabited by Muslims, as “Pakistan”, sparking widespread outrage, especially on social media. In a video that went viral, judge Sreeshananda is heard saying, “The Mysore flyover leads from Goripalya to the market to the left. It is in Pakistan, not in India.”

The judge’s comments came during a discussion on a lease agreement under the Rent Control Act, and while discussing broader legal amendments, the remarks provoked a strong backlash. Critics have accused the judge of inciting religious tension and discrimination, particularly targeting the Muslim community. Activists, community leaders, and social media users condemned the statement, questioning its appropriateness from a judicial authority.

In response to the controversy, the Supreme Court has sought a report from the Karnataka high court to address the issue, while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue.