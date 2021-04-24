Amid shortage, PM Modi holds virtual meet with oxygen producers, industrialists

New Delhi At a meeting with oxygen producers and industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal and Naveen Jindal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the need to increase the availability of cylinders and upgrade logistics for transporting them easily.

The Prime Minister’s meeting came amidst a crippling shortage of oxygen, a critical medical intervention against Covid-19, which causes respiratory distress in some cases. The vitual meeting was also attended by chairperson of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Soma Mandal, TV Narendran of Tata Steel and other oxygen manufacturers.

“It was a very good meeting. Everyone gave good suggestions,’’ said Naveen Jindal, when contacted by HT. “Everyone assured the Prime Minister that they would work to tackle the shortage, that everyone would make an all-out effort to tide over the crisis.’’

Jindal said that there were concerns about some states blocking the free transport of oxygen tankers from one state to another. The Prime Minister, he said, assured everyone that no one will be stopped. To increase the availability of oxygen, the PM also suggested that tankers used to carry argon and nitrogen should be converted and used to carry oxygen too.

“Some of us said that we will be importing some tankers too. Everyone assured him that they would do their best to ensure that no lives are lost for want of oxygen,’’ Jindal said.

The producers also discussed the need for rational use of oxygen so that there was no wastage. Modi apprised the attendees of how the government had pressed the railways and the air force into service to help in transporting oxygen to several states.