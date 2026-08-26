Amid student protests at IIT Delhi, police register abetment to suicide case over 31-year-old's death

Amid two days of protests in the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, the police have no registered an abetment to suicide case related to the death of a 31-year-old MSc student in the physics department.

Students have alleged that IIT Delhi failed to act and provide proper counselling to the student, who was allegedly going through a hard mental time after the death of his father. (X/@iitdelhi)

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On August 22, the student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the campus. According to preliminary report, the student entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate around 8am, went to the Lecture Hall Complex, where he took a lift to the sixth floor, where he allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

As per a reports, the police had earlier sated that no suicide note was found at the spot of the incident. However, the student's phone was taken for examination.

Deep Dive What led to the police registering an abetment to suicide case in the IIT Delhi student's death? The police registered a case of abetment to suicide due to the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old MSc student, who allegedly jumped from a building on campus. Investigations are focusing on the potential role of others in the incident. How did the IIT Delhi administration respond to the student's death and subsequent protests? IIT Delhi expressed profound sorrow over the student's death and announced the formation of an external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances. Additionally, students and faculty are providing financial support to the deceased student's family. Why are students at IIT Delhi demanding the resignation of the dean and department heads? Students are demanding the resignation of the dean and department heads due to perceived institutional failures in providing adequate mental health support and addressing the issues that led to the student's tragic death, alongside previous incidents of student suicides.

Officials also sought for counselling and other records of the MSc student from IIT Delhi.

The 31-year-old's death sparked unrest at the IIT Delhi campus, triggering protests as students called for the resignation of the dean and associate dean of the Students Welfare Office and the head of the physics department.

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{{^usCountry}} Students have alleged that the institution failed to act and provide proper counselling to the student, who was allegedly going through a hard mental time after the death of his father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students have alleged that the institution failed to act and provide proper counselling to the student, who was allegedly going through a hard mental time after the death of his father. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the deceased student's brother has also accused the institution of mistreatment and apathy.

Speaking to ANI over a phone call, he detailed the emotional sequence of events leading up to the death of his brother.

"My brother was very close to my father, who died in 2020 and he was heartbroken and fell into depression," the brother told ANI, noting that his brother's mental health struggles were well-established and severe, leading to previous warning signs.

"My brother attempted suicide twice before taking the step," the brother said, adding that IIT Delhi administration was not considerate to the student during his crisis and were "very rude."

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"They insulted my mother also, saying 'we look after 2000 students at a time and you cannot handle one student'," he added further.

The Cockroach Janta Party also took note of the protest and announced their support and solidarity with the student's demands.

Also Read | '65 suicides in 5 years': CJP demands 'immediate' attention to structural problems amid IIT Delhi protests

IIT Delhi forms committee to look into issue

IIT Delhi announced on Tuesday that it will form an external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to his death.

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Expressing profound sorrow and deep shock, the institution stated that students, faculty and other staff will be extending financial support to the deceased student's family.

This reaction from IIT Delhi comes after student protests on campus disrupted classes for two days as students demands accountability from the IIT Delhi administration.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)