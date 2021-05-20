Amid the gloom of Covid-19, Centre’s data paints a glimmer of hope

India recorded 276,110 new cases of coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) and 3,874 related fatalities in the previous 24 hours, data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare at 8am on Wednesday showed.

The total Covid-19 cases have now climbed to 25,772,440, even as the active cases have dropped to 31,29,878 comprising 12.14% of the total infections from the viral disease. It was during this 24-hour-long period that 369,077 people recovered from the disease, taking the country’s cumulative recovery count to 2,23,55,440 pegging the recovery rate at 86.74%.

ALSO READ: You can self-test Covid at home by taking nasal swab, ICMR issues advisory

The Union health ministry said 10 states account for 75.11% of new recoveries with Maharashtra leading from the front with 51,457 recorded recoveries in the previous 24 hours, followed by Karnataka with 49,951 recoveries and Kerala with 48,413 cured cases. The rest of the states in the list of 10 are Andhra Pradesh (24,819), Tamil Nadu (23,863), Uttar Pradesh (19,669), West Bengal (19,151), Rajasthan (16,039), Bihar (12,043) and Haryana (11,821).

The data released by the health ministry also shows the country’s daily recoveries have trumped the tally of daily cases for the seventh straight day. The single-day cases remained below 300,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Tamil Nadu has recorded the maximum number of cases of Covid-19 infection in the previous 24 hours at 34,875, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with 34,281 and 34,031 cases, respectively.

ALSO READ: ‘Covid active cases declining but…’: PM Modi sounds a note of caution

The mortality rate in the country from coronavirus-related disease stood at 1.11%, with 287,122 people having succumbed to the disease since the pandemic struck the country early last year. The previous 24 hours have also seen a positive drop in the number of deaths, after the country recorded the world’s highest single-day deaths on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 20,55,010 samples were conducted on Tuesday – which is the highest-ever conducted in a single day so far – taking the tally of total number of tests done to 322.3 million, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose 'highly' safe, effective: Study

India has so far vaccinated 187 million people till Tuesday, of which 70,17,189 beneficiaries in 18-44 age group have received their first hot. However, the Centre said those who have had a Covid-19 infection must wait for three months before taking the vaccine jab.