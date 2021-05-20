India has administered nearly 187mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered nearly 187million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, May 19. While states have begun global tenders for procurement of vaccines, the Centre said those who have had a Covid infection must wait for three months before taking the vaccine jab. This comes on a day the Delhi government said it had begun preparing for the third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, by Wednesday 8pm, 186,989,265 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,685,597 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,667,071 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,634,130 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,256,235 have got their second dose too.





In the 45-59-year age group, 58,340,325 people have got their first dose and another 9,434,731 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 54,933,136 people have been administered their first dose while 18,025,288 have had their second dose as well.

In the 18-44 year age group, 527,067 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively, 7,012,752 of this age group have been vaccinated across 36 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,145,569 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 991,831 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 153,738 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, the country has approved home-based rapid tests. These rapid antigen tests detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes and will be made available at chemist shops.